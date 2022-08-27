Vogue Williams responds to criticism after she asked plane passenger to swap seats

TV presenter Vogue Williams has responded to the wave of criticism she faced after asking a man to swap seats to accommodate her family on a flight home.

The Dublin-born model described the incident on her podcast with husband Spencer Matthews, Spencer & Vogue, last week.

The family of five were returning from a holiday in Gibraltar when the incident occurred. Williams alleged a fellow passenger snapped at her when she asked him to move seats, prompting her husband and a flight attendant to intervene.

"The air hostess came down and I asked her 'Would you have another aisle seat for this f***ing particular piece of s*** over here'," Williams said on the podcast.

The man eventually agreed to move and the family flew home safely.

Williams shared some of the cruel comments she had received. Photo: Instagram

However, the presenter’s comments led to a wave of criticism, and a discussion about whether it is appropriate for other passengers to give up pre-booked seats for families travelling together.

Addressing the backlash on her Instagram on Friday, Williams posted some of the cruel comments she had received about her baby son, Otto, and said "enough of this."

"It was a joke that definitely didn’t land," she said.

The pair did not address the incident on this week’s episode of the podcast.