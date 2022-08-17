Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 12:40

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman seen for first time in Netflix’s Wednesday

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as members of the spooky Addams family, in the new series Wednesday.

The supernatural detective show, starring Jenna Ortega, is directed by Tim Burton and due for release later this year.

Ortega plays the title role of Wednesday Addams, with Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

The series follows 16-year-old Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The first season will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree that terrorises the town, and solve the murder mystery that her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago.

Netflix shared a black-and-white photo of the quartet on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” the streaming giant said.

“Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”

Of the series, co-creator Miles Millar told Vanity Fair: “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show.

“That was very important to us and very important to Tim (Burton).”

