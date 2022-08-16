Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 16:21

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers set sights on west Cork home

They are following in the footsteps of fellow A-lister, Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan, who also bought an Irish base near Ballydehob two years ago.
Irish actor Paul Mescal and his partner, Los Angeles-based songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, are in the process of buying a home in west Cork’s Schull/Ballydehob area.

According to the Irish Examiner, the duo are following in the footsteps of another A-lister and Mescal's latest co-star, Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan, who also bought an Irish base near Ballydehob two years ago.

Mescal shot to fame in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People during the confines of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

His career trajectory is proving to be stellar, and buying a retreat from the glitz in glamorous west Cork is next on the list, the A-list.

Mescal and his partner Phoebe Bridgers are set to own a place near Schull, and once it is secured they will be near Oscar and Bafta-nominated actor Saoirse Ronan, who previously bought near Ballydehob in summer 2020.

Coincidentally, Mescal and Ronan (28) are to star together in a new sci-fi movie, Foe, playing a married couple, and have also become friends in real life.

Now, it looks like the bright young things will be seasonal neighbours too on the Wild Atlantic Way, less than half an hour from older Hollywood generations and noted, long-term west Cork residents like David Puttnam and Jeremy Irons.

The couple excitedly revealed to friends in recent weeks that they are buying an old farmhouse set amid some of west Cork’s most beautiful scenery.

They met two years ago, after the break-out success of Normal People and having shared red carpets, mutual friends, and a love of music, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

