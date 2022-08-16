Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 12:44

Jeremy Paxman stepping down as University Challenge host after nearly three decades

He has fronted the show since 1994.
By Kerri-Ann Roper and Alex Green, PA Reporters

Jeremy Paxman is stepping down as the host of University Challenge after 28 years, the BBC has announced.

He has presented the quiz show since 1994 and will film his last episode in autumn, with his final series of the programme airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from August 29 through to summer 2023.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

This year the popular BBC programme celebrates 60 years as Britain’s longest running quiz show.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of Unscripted, said: “Since the BBC revived University Challenge in 1994 Jeremy has been at the front and centre of the show’s success and is without doubt one of the world’s finest, and most formidable quizmasters.

“We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the programme for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show’s millions of viewers.”

The programme’s new presenter will be announced later this week, the corporation said.

Paxman revealed in May 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

