Release date for 10th instalment in Saw franchise announced

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced a release date for the 10th instalment in the Saw franchise.

The horror film series, known for its gore and psychological games, will return on October 27th, 2023.

i repeat: this is not a trap! https://t.co/8PwjxDzZkk — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) August 15, 2022

A title is yet to be confirmed but director Kevin Greutert is reported to be returning to the franchise.

The original Saw movie was released in 2004 and follows the twisted games of the villain Jigsaw, who pits unsuspecting victims against each other.

The franchise has spanned nine films to date, including the 2021 Spiral, starring Chris Rock.