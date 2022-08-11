Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill apologises amid bullying accusations

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has said he apologises if his recent behaviour “caused offence” after fellow contestant Remi Lambert accused him of bullying.

The former rugby league player, 23, said in a statement shared on his Instagram story on Thursday that he had “probably not handled himself in the best possible way” and that he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

This comes after model and rapper Lambert, 22, accused O’Neill and fellow islander Luca Bish of bullying him while they were in the villa together.