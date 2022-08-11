Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 12:28

Accusations against US actor Armie Hammer to be explored in new series

The three-part series, titled House Of Hammer, will also delve into the history of the wealthy American family.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A series of allegations against actor Armie Hammer are set to be examined in a new documentary series.

The three-part Discovery+ series, titled House Of Hammer, will also delve into the history of the wealthy American family.

Hammer’s career has been in freefall since the emergence of a series of damaging accusations over explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media.

In March 2021, the actor, 35, was also accused of rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation.

A trailer for House Of Hammer, shared on Wednesday, shows on-camera interviews with two of Hammer’s alleged victims in which they detail some of their alleged abuse.

Voice memos and text messages allegedly sent by the actor are also featured in the clip.

In one voice note Hammer is alleged to have said: “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

A text message screenshot, also reportedly from the actor, states he is “100% a cannibal”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Hammer previously played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name (BBC/PA)

The documentary was produced by Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer.

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” she says in the trailer.

Following the initial controversy, Hammer stepped down from his starring role opposite Jennifer Lopez in comedy film Shotgun Wedding, and was replaced by Miles Teller in the TV series The Offer, a drama about the making of The Godfather.

He previously played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name.

He married US TV personality Elizabeth Chambers in May 2010 and the pair share two children.

