Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 16:39

Love Island star Laura Anderson splits from partner Dane Bowers

The reality TV star said she will be moving back to the UK after relocating to Dubai with the singer
Love Island star Laura Anderson splits from partner Dane Bowers

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Love Island star Laura Anderson has announced she has split from her partner Dane Bowers.

The reality TV personality shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Friday, saying that the couple had decided they were “just not right for each other”.

Anderson also said she will be moving back to the UK, after previously relocating to Dubai with the 42-year-old Another Level singer.

National Television Awards 2021
Reality TV star Anderson said the couple had decided they were ‘just not right for each other’ (Ian West/PA)

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she said: “Just to let all of my beautiful support on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate. Thank you all for your continued support.

“Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.

“I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”

She reportedly met and began dating Bowers in 2017 but they later split due to him seeing someone else.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and have shared updates on their lives together over the past year.

Anderson was a runner-up on the 2018 series of Love Island along with Paul Knops.

More in this section

Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel
Love Island star Kem Cetinay helping police after involvement in fatal collision Love Island star Kem Cetinay helping police after involvement in fatal collision
Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus
showbizandersonlaura andersondane bowers
Love Island’s Liberty Poole on break-ups, putting herself first and inspiring her fans

Love Island’s Liberty Poole on break-ups, putting herself first and inspiring her fans

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more