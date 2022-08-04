Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 06:32

Chrissy Teigen ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she announces pregnancy

The TV personality and cookbook author already has two children with singer John Legend
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Chrissy Teigen says she is “feeling hopeful and amazing” as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage.

It comes after the TV presenter said suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020 was “the greatest pain I could ever imagine”.

Sharing a pregnancy photograph of herself in a cropped black t-shirt and sheer high-waisted briefs, the 36-year-old posted: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Famous friends offered their congratulations including Pam and Tommy star Lily James who commented with four love-heart emojis, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”

Teigen and singer husband John Legend in September marked one year since she suffered a miscarriage after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

The model and cookbook author shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital in 2020, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby they named Jack.

The couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF, though Teigen’s latest post seemingly indicates they have returned to the fertilisation process.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

Teigen last month celebrated one year of sobriety by reflecting on the moments she cannot remember clearly due to being under the influence, saying “I never want to be that way again”.

