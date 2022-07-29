Luciano Pavarotti to be honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

World-famous opera singer Luciano Pavarotti will be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Italian singer, who died in 2007, is to be honoured in the category of live performance.

He is regarded as one of the most prolific opera singers of all time, having given 378 performances at the world’s most prestigious theatres.

From 1961 until 2004, he wowed audiences in venues from the Wiener Staatsoper and the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, to the Teatro alla Scala and Metropolitan Opera House.

The singer will be honoured in the category of live performance (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

From 1984 the continuous growth of his audience led him to increasingly larger spaces for his performances, including US venues usually intended for pop stars, such as Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park.

In 1990 Pavarotti performed in the Three Tenors Concert at the Baths of Caracalla, a show that was broadcast worldwide and seen by 800 million viewers.

The live recording of the evening went on to become the best selling classical music album of all time.

During his 43-year career the singer earned five Grammy Awards, the Grammy legend award, two Emmy Awards and the Kennedy Centre Honours award, among numerous other accolades.

Pavarotti’s star will be the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard (Paul Faith/PA)

“The legendary Maestro Pavarotti, whose voice transcended generations, will always be a gift to the world and a legend for eternity,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We are proud to honour this icon and give his fans the opportunity to celebrate him when they visit his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Pavarotti’s star will be the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony is due to take place on August 24.