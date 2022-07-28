Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 12:18

Kaley Cuoco wishes ‘incredible’ partner Tom Pelphrey a happy 40th birthday

The Big Bang Theory star described her actor boyfriend as ‘the incredible man who saved me’ in a post on Instagram.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

American actress Kaley Cuoco has paid tribute to partner Tom Pelphrey as “the incredible man who saved me” as she wished him a happy 40th birthday.

The Big Bang Theory star said the “world lit up” the day her actor boyfriend was born, as she shared the heartfelt message on social media.

Cuoco, 36, confirmed she was dating Ozark star Pelphrey, following her second divorce, in May.

Sharing a smiling photo of him on Instagram, she wrote: “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!

“To know you, is to truly adore you…the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!”

Cuoco has been married twice, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

In April this year, Cuoco told Glamour US she “will never get married again” but would like to find a “long-lasting relationship or a partnership”.

The actress rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory from its start in 2007 until its final season in 2019.

She recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

Pelphrey is best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark, alongside Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

