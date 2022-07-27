Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 09:45

Wet Leg join Harry Styles and Beyonce on Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist

Obama unveiled his highly-anticipated 22-track list, which included classic songs as well as tracks from new artists.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Upcoming British indie rock duo Wet Leg have earned a spot beside Harry Styles and Beyonce on former president Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist.

Obama, 60, revealed his highly-anticipated 22-track list, which included classic songs as well as tracks from new artists, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” he captioned the post.

Top on the list of the former president’s summer picks was Beyonce’s newly released track Break My Soul.


The song is due to feature on her seventh studio album Renaissance, which arrives on Friday.

Music For A Sushi Restaurant, from Harry Styles third solo offering, Harry’s House, was just below on the list – following the announcement that it had been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.

Fellow Mercury Prize nominees Wet Leg also made the list, with their track Angelica.

The duo have enjoyed a run of success after being placed on the BBC’s Sound of 2022 list.

Obama also chose modern tracks including Tems’ Vibe Out, Burna Boy’s Last Last, and Ojitos Lindos by Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo.

The former president also mixed in classic songs from late and great artists including Blue In Green by Miles Davis, Save Me by Aretha Franklin and Let’s Go Crazy by Prince.

