Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 17:13

Love Island couple set for shock dumping days before final

The public have been voting for their favourite couples.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Love Island is set to be rocked by another dumping, with a couple sent packing.

During Tuesday’s episode of the reality dating show, Paige Thorne will receive a text asking all of the islanders to gather at the fire pit.

The reality stars will then be told that the public have been voting for their favourite couple and some islanders are at risk of leaving the villa.

The dramatic dumping comes less than a week before the show’s finale on August 1, where the winning couple will decide whether to split or steal the £50,000 (€60,000) prize money.

The episode will also see the islanders take part in a Mile High-themed challenge.

Dressed as cabin crew, the girls will prepare the boys for departure, giving them a full safety briefing and offer refreshments before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

Indiyah Polack says: “Welcome boys to a very fun flight to India.”

While Danica Taylor says: “I hope we’re ready for this very sexy Love Island flight.”

The challenge comes after the boys open a spa for the girls, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

As they set up the pamper day in the villa, Ekin-Su Culculoglu says: “Am I living in a dream? All these good-looking men bringing us drinks.”

Speaking about his massage skills, Andrew Le Page adds: “I’m good with my hands, I know what I’m doing. She’s a lucky girl, very lucky girl.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media PLayer.

