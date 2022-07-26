Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 09:10

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn makes US TV talk show debut

The English actor, who plays Eddie Munson in the popular Netflix show, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has made his US television talk show debut after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The English actor, who plays Eddie Munson in the popular Netflix show, revealed how his character had recently got him out of trouble with US immigration services.

He was greeted with screams of delight from the audience as he made a sheepish entrance onto the show.

Quinn later told host Fallon he nearly did not make it into the country.

“I was held up at immigration yesterday… and I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon.

“And I was waiting for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘what are you doing in the United States, Sir?’

“I said, I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn’t believe me.

“And one of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me and said ‘leave Eddie alone’.

He continued: “And then he said ‘it’s Eddie from Stranger Things’ and he was like ‘You’re Eddie Munson?… Do you come back next season?

“I was like I don’t (shrugging)… and he said ‘you better’ and gave me my passport.”

Quinn, whose character has been well-received by fans of the show, also brought Fallon a gift – a T-shirt making him an honorary member of his character’s Hellfire Club.

