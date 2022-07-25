Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 20:23

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies age 83

The actor also played Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.
Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies age 83

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at age 83, his publicist has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the classic 1990 crime film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, as well as playing Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

Sorvino died on Monday with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

A statement released by Sorvino’s publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

More in this section

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022 Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022
Helen Skelton to replace Laura Whitmore on Radio 5 Live Helen Skelton to replace Laura Whitmore on Radio 5 Live
The Omen and Titanic actor David Warner dies age 80 The Omen and Titanic actor David Warner dies age 80
deathgoodfellassorvinolaw & orderpaul sorvino
Laura Linney still ‘quietly stunned’ as honoured with Hollywood star

Laura Linney still ‘quietly stunned’ as honoured with Hollywood star

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more