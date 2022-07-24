Margot Robbie to return to Ramsay Street for Neighbours finale

By John Besley, PA

Margot Robbie will be among the former stars returning for the Neighbours finale, the show has announced.

The news was revealed in a post from the show’s official UK Twitter account on Saturday, with the Suicide Squad star coming back to Ramsay Street for the final episode of the long-running Australian soap.

Robbie’s return was announced alongside a number of other former stars, including House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem.

Surprise! 👀



You didn’t think we were done did you?!



The 32-year-old Robbie played Donna Freedman on the show from 2008 to 2011.

After 37 years on screen, Neighbours will come to a close with a double-episode special on July 29.

Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson will also be returning for the finale, alongside a host of other former stars including Guy Pearce, Daniel MacPherson and Natalie Bassingthwaite.

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29th. In Ireland, the final episodes will air on RTÉ 2 on August 2nd and 3rd.