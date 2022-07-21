Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 12:07

Dave Chappelle’s show in Minnesota cancelled amid transphobia controversy

First Avenue in Minneapolis apologised to its artists, staff and community, following a backlash on social media over the booking of Chappelle.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dave Chappelle’s show in a renowned venue in Minnesota was cancelled hours before the comedian took to the stage amid controversy over his material.

First Avenue in Minneapolis apologised to its artists, staff and community, following a backlash on social media over the booking of Chappelle.

The venue acknowledged in a statement that it was “meaningful beyond our walls” and needed to hold itself “to the highest standards”.

It comes as Chappelle has faced criticism over transphobic comments in his stand-up special The Closer.

“The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater,” First Avenue wrote on Instagram.

“To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down.

“We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls.

“The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission.

“We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have.

“We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback.”

On its website the venue states that it is “committed to creating and maintaining an environment in which all are treated with dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment”.

It adds that behaviour including “speaking in a discriminatory manner including using racist, sexist, ableist, transphobic, homophobic, xenophobic, or other biased language, including intentional misgendering” is not welcome.

