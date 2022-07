By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

David Hasselhoff has reunited with some of his Baywatch co-stars at a party to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The Hollywood actor, who played head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the classic 90s TV show, was joined by his on-screen son Jeremy Jackson, who described him as a “handsome legend”.

Fellow Baywatch stars Kelly Packard, David Chokachi and Parker Stevenson were also at the birthday party which featured a clown on stilts.