Production begins on part two of sci-fi epic Dune

The film will see the return of an all-star cast, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Production has reportedly begun on part two of Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic Dune.

The film will see the return of an all-star cast, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

Business Wire reports that new cast members will include Austin Butler, as the villainous Feyd Rautha, and screen-veteran Christopher Walken as the Pradishah Emperor.

Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux are also slated to join the ensemble.

Dune screening – London
The film will see the return of an all-star cast, including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya (Ian West/PA)

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning film will explore the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to take revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

The screenplay for Dune: Part Two was written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and is based on Frank Herbert’s novel.

The movie is reportedly being filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

It is slated for worldwide release on November 17th, 2023.

Dune was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won six, including best original score, best visual effects, best cinematography and best editing.

