BTS docuseries and concert film coming to Disney in major streaming service deal

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Fans of Korean pop sensations BTS will soon be able to watch the band on Disney’s streaming service following a deal with their management company.

On Tuesday the Walt Disney Company and HYBE, the company behind the K-pop superstars, announced the content partnership which aims to showcase South Korean creativity.

Within the deal are five major projects including a BTS docuseries following their journey and a concert film which will air on Disney+.

The seven members of the boy band — who go by the names J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin, RM and Jimin – shared the news in a video posted to Disney+’s YouTube channel.

They said: “Hello, we are BTS! The reason why we are here today is because we have a very special announcement that you will soon be able to meet us on the global streaming service, Disney+!”

The group said their documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will show a “more up close and personal side” to the global megastars.

“(It) will take you on a journey of how we have grown in the past years and a story of our music,” they added.

Their concert film, titled BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA, will feature their live performance in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in November 2021, which was the first time in two years they met fans in person due to the pandemic.

BTS added at the end of the video: “We can’t wait to show you these shows and hope you enjoy them as well.”

Boyband BTS announced the news on YouTube (Tom Haines/PA)

Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC head of content at The Walt Disney Company, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+.

“This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways.

“We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

Park Ji-won, chief executive officer of HYBE, said: “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists.

“The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

This comes after the Korean boyband announced in June that they would be taking time to “explore some solo projects” but their representative confirmed they will not be taking a hiatus as reports had previously suggested.