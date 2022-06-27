Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 21:14

Martin Freeman: Black Panther sequel will be exceptional despite loss of star

The actor said film fans would not see the new direction of the film coming ‘in a billion years’.
Martin Freeman: Black Panther sequel will be exceptional despite loss of star

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Martin Freeman says that the upcoming Black Panther sequel will be “really exceptional”, despite the loss of its main star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who appears in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) as Everett Ross, said fans would not see the new direction of the film coming “in a billion years”.

Boseman, who played the character of King T’Challa in the groundbreaking original movie, died in August 2020 aged 43 of cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, has seen much debate over how the series should deal with his death.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, Freeman said: “Obviously there was a big change when Chadwick Boseman passed, that’s the main change: there’s no T’Challa any more.

“(But) I think you can expect another very good film.

“When Ryan Coogler, the director and writer, took me through what it was going to be, I was like ‘Wow’.

“I mean, it takes a direction that you think, I didn’t see that coming in a billion years. I think it’s going to be really, really exceptional.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in November.

More in this section

Glastonbury: Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen hit out at US Supreme Court ruling Glastonbury: Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen hit out at US Supreme Court ruling
Channel 4 announces Kevin Spacey documentary amid actor’s ongoing legal battles Channel 4 announces Kevin Spacey documentary amid actor’s ongoing legal battles
‘Glastonbury visited me,’ says pub owner as Chris Martin stops and plays piano ‘Glastonbury visited me,’ says pub owner as Chris Martin stops and plays piano
showbizmarvelchadwick bosemanfreemanmartin freemanblack panther: wakanda forever
Elbow joined by Little Amal and refugee choir at Glastonbury in ‘special’ moment

Elbow joined by Little Amal and refugee choir at Glastonbury in ‘special’ moment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more