Irish artists and punters return to Glastonbury after three years

Kenneth Fox

Over 20 Irish music acts are set to take to the stage at this year’s Glastonbury festival as Irish punters are currently making their way to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019.

The Irish Rock contingent is strong for Glastonbury 2022. From The Undertones, Hot House Flowers to Inhaler there are plenty of well known names on the ticket.

But there is plenty of up-and-coming talent too.

Karla Chubb is singer and guitarist with the Irish band 'Sprints', who are making their Glastonbury debut.

"All the people who have played before us are so iconic and heroes of ours, so to be asked to play at all is amazing,"

She said it is a great opportunity to expand their fanbase in the UK.

Other Irish artists of note who will take to the stage include Fontaines DC, Denis Chaila, Imelda May and Róisin Murphy.

The five-day festival concludes on Sunday, with headline act Sir Paul McCartney.

Billie Ellish will become the youngest person at just 20-years-old to headline Glastonbury when she takes the Pyramid stage on Friday night.

Hip-hop trailblazer Kendrick Lamar will close out of the weekend when he headlines on Sunday night.

Nick Kelly has 60kms of his trip to Glastonbury left, after deciding to cycle from Dublin.

He says him and his friend, Seán Miller, have been gigging their way to Somerset these past few days.

"One of the things that lockdown thought us I suppose is the importance of the communal experience of live music is," he said.