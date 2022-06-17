Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 10:53

Caroline Flack’s mother says sadness over her death ‘doesn’t go’

She appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss an upcoming event being held in honour of the late Love Island presenter.
Caroline Flack’s mother says sadness over her death ‘doesn’t go’

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Caroline Flack’s mother Christine has said the sadness over her daughter’s death “doesn’t go” but she hopes a festival in her honour will celebrate her in a “really positive way”.

The event, which has been dubbed Flackstock and will take place on July 25, will feature acts from the worlds of comedy, dance and music, and will also raise funds for mental health charities.

Singers Olly Murs, Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are among the acts to be announced for the event, which will be held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne in Berkshire.

Former Love Island presenter Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, her mother Christine said: “In a really positive way, she loved dancing and singing.

“She loved festivals and there was such negativity around when she died that this is something that she was really like. It was her 90% of the time.

“It’s the best way I can think that we can celebrate her. Because she was like that. She thought about people’s feelings.

“Things, they do hurt. But this will just be positive.

“We will be laughing. We will be singing hopefully. We will probably do quite a bit of crying. But it is just lovely.

“And everyone that has been asked has said yes if they can, or they have volunteered to be in it.”

Asked by host Kate Garraway how she was faring personally, Christine became emotional as she said: “I just feel really sad and I don’t think that feeling is going to go.

“I think you just feel there’s a sadness. But you get on with things. Everybody has to get on with life and do things. But the sadness doesn’t go.”

She was accompanied on the show by sports broadcaster Natalie Pinkham, a close friend of Caroline, who said it was especially important people came together.

She said: “As Chris alluded to, because of the pandemic, like so many others, we didn’t get the chance to do a memorial service for her, which we would have loved.

“And I think a big part of grief is coming together and we weren’t able to do that either and so this represents all of that in a very positive way.”

Flackstock will be held on July 25 from 4pm-10.30pm with tickets available now.

More in this section

Eurovision bosses in talks with BBC over hosting 2023 event in UK Eurovision bosses in talks with BBC over hosting 2023 event in UK
Beyonce teases new album release next month after six-year break Beyonce teases new album release next month after six-year break
Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry
Led Zeppelin and Nirvana stars join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Led Zeppelin and Nirvana stars join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more