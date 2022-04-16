Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 11:01

Bam Margera settles legal dispute over dismissal from Jackass Forever film

Margera was dismissed from stunt movie Jackass Forever last year after reportedly breaching his contract
Bam Margera settles legal dispute over dismissal from Jackass Forever film

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jackass star Bam Margera has settled his lawsuit alleging he was illegally sacked from the franchise’s latest film.

Margera, an original cast member of the TV series and subsequent films, was dismissed from stunt movie Jackass Forever last year after reportedly breaching his contract.

The 42-year-old, who has previously battled substance abuse, was said to have failed drug tests.

(left to right) Jason ‘Wee-Man’ Acuna, Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Preston Lacy and Ehren McGhehey of Jackass arriving for the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards, at the Caja Magica, Manzanares Park, Madrid, Spain.
Margera (centre) said he was coerced into signing a ‘draconian’ agreement prior to the filming of Jackass Forever (Ian West/PA)

A motion to dismiss the case was filed by Margera at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday but details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Margera had sought millions in damages and an injunction to stop the film’s release in the lawsuit, which was filed in August last year.

He launched legal action against Jackass studio Paramount Pictures, director Jeff Tremaine, co-star Johnny Knoxville and co-creator Spike Jonze, saying his dismissal from the project was illegal.

Jackass Forever
Margera’s Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville (pictured) was targeted in the legal action (Aaron Chown/PA)

Margera’s lawyers claimed the subjects of the suit “accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian ‘Wellness Agreement’” and threatened him with being cut from future films if he did not agree.

The agreement required Margera to complete multiple drug tests daily, according to the lawsuit.

It was alleged Margera was sacked after testing positive for Adderall, despite the defendants knowing he had been taking the drug for several years to treat his attention deficit disorder.

Jackass Forever was released earlier this year and one scene with Margera still remains.

More in this section

Harry and Meghan appear together in Europe for first time in two years Harry and Meghan appear together in Europe for first time in two years
Mads Mikkelsen reveals upcoming Indiana Jones film has ‘original Indy’ feel Mads Mikkelsen reveals upcoming Indiana Jones film has ‘original Indy’ feel
Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a urinal for his birthday Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a urinal for his birthday
Fred Sirieix and Deborah Meaden to stay in Co Antrim guesthouse for new TV show

Fred Sirieix and Deborah Meaden to stay in Co Antrim guesthouse for new TV show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more