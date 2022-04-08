Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 06:30

Broadway show cancelled after Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for Covid

The Sex And The City actress is currently starring in a production of Plaza Suite alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The Broadway show Plaza Suite has been cancelled after lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for Covid-19.

This follows after Wednesday’s announcement that her husband and co-star in the play Matthew Broderick, 60, had tested positive and would miss the upcoming performance.

However, the Sex And The City actress, 57, tested negative for the virus at this time allowing her to perform that evening opposite her husband’s stand-in, Michael McGrath.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the producers of the show apologised for the “inconvenience this has caused audience members” and said that updates about future performances would be announced as soon as possible.

They added that “everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.”

Broderick, best known for starring in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, was previously expected to return to the Broadway show on April 15th. It is not yet known when the couple will now return to the show.

The production of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Neil Simon’s classic play is directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey.

It began a limited run at the Hudson Theatre in New York on February 25th.

