Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 10:51

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to match Ukraine donations up to a million dollars

The Hollywood couple urged fans to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 dollars (€887,100) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The Hollywood power couple urged fans to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.

Violence continues to rage across the region following the commencement of military operations ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries,” the Deadpool star wrote online.

“They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we’ll match it up to 1,000,000 dollars, creating DOUBLE the support.

Actress Lively added: “@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours.

“@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighbouring countries to ensure protection for these families.”

The couple’s generous offer comes as other famous faces posted messages of support for those caught up in the crisis.

Oscar winning actress Penelope Cruz and rock star Pink also posted links to charities seeking to help young people and others affected by the fighting.

