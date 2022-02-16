Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 10:42

Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks

Organisers said the eased restrictions conformed with state health guidelines and would change accordingly.
Coachella attendees not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Attendees of the Coachella music festival will not have to show proof of Covid vaccination, negative tests or wear face masks, it has been announced.

Organisers said the eased restrictions conformed with state health guidelines and would change accordingly.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to return this year over two weekends – April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Organisers said that face coverings were recommended to protect against desert dust.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” a statement on the official Coachella website read.

“However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies.

“Such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”

Festival goers who did not comply with the rules would not be permitted entry or given a refund, the statement said.

It was previously announced that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West would headline the 2022 event.

Watermelon Sugar singer Styles is set to headline both Fridays, with Eilish on the Saturdays and global megastar West, also known as Ye, taking the Sunday slots.

More in this section

Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman
Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent

Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more