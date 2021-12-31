Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 07:23

Former Mickey Mouse Club host Tiffini Hale dies aged 46

The former US children’s television star died ‘peacefully’ on Christmas Day surrounded by her family, according to her former colleagues.
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Former Mickey Mouse Club (MMC) host Tiffini Hale has died aged 46, it has been announced.

The former US children’s television star died “peacefully” on Christmas Day surrounded by her family, according to her former colleagues.

Hale suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in December and was left in a coma.

Her MMC co-host Chasen Hampton and actor Deedee Magno Hall shared a picture of the presenter online, saying her “fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories”.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning.

 

“She is now resting peacefully.

“Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.

“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini.

Justin Timberlake
The Mickey Mouse Club featured child stars who went on to international fame including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera (The Graham Norton Show/ PA)

“Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

Hale was the adult co-host of the All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1985-1995.

The show featured child stars who went on to international fame including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

Hale also featured in an episode of US music and variety show The Party Machine with Nia Peeples, in 1991.

