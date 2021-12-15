Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 12:53

Billie Eilish says watching pornography affected her first sexual experiences

The multiple Grammy award winner said she was ‘angry’ that pornography was ‘loved’ and created serious problems for men and consent.
Billie Eilish says watching pornography affected her first sexual experiences

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Billie Eilish says that watching violent pornography at a young age “destroyed her brain” and affected her first sexual experiences.

The multiple Grammy award winner said she was “angry” that pornography was “loved” and created serious problems for men and consent.

Speaking on SiriusXM, she said: “As a woman I think porn is a disgrace and I used to watch a lot of porn to be honest.

“I started watching porn when I was like 11 and I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that was how you learned to have sex.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The Bad Guy singer, 19, discussed a range of topics with interviewer Howard Stern and her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell, left, (PA)

“I was watching abusive porn to be honest when I was like 14.

“I was an advocate and thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and thought I was cool for not having a problem with it.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

The Bad Guy singer, 19, discussed a range of topics including Covid-19, her personal fame and family with interviewer Howard Stern as well as her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell.

Pornography is referenced in the song Male Fantasy on her latest album Happier Than Ever.

Eilish said she had reached a point where she did not find sex appealing unless it was violent and that this had caused her problems.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t watch anything else, unless it was violent I didn’t think it was attractive,” she said.

 

“I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it lead to problems where the first few times I had sex I was not saying no to things that were not good and it’s because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to.

“I’m so angry that porn is so loved and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK and… it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn.

“It’s how so many men think they’re supposed to be and because in porn there’s no consent there’s a huge problem of consent and not just consent in having sex but consent during sex.

“Yeah it’s not super hot if someone is like ‘can I do this?’…but it’s really important.”

More in this section

Rhys Stephenson ‘proud’ to have reached semi-finals after Strictly elimination Rhys Stephenson ‘proud’ to have reached semi-finals after Strictly elimination
Strictly’s AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ ahead of final Strictly’s AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ ahead of final
Ed Sheeran most-viewed artist on TikTok in 2021 Ed Sheeran most-viewed artist on TikTok in 2021
Frankie Bridge has emotional reunion with sons after I’m A Celebrity final

Frankie Bridge has emotional reunion with sons after I’m A Celebrity final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more