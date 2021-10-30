Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 16:07

Actress Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement

She said ‘a million times yes’ to musician Josh Bryant.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actress Kristin Chenoweth has announced she is engaged to musician Josh Bryant.

The Broadway star, 53, revealed the news with a post on social media, sharing a snap of the moment Bryant got down on one knee on a New York City rooftop.

Another picture showed Chenoweth’s dazzling diamond ring. The couple have been dating for three years.

Chenoweth, whose TV roles include The West Wing, Pushing Daisies and Glee, wrote on Instagram: “Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!”

Speaking to People magazine, Tony Award-winner Chenoweth added: “I’ve been the runaway bride. Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

Bryant, a guitarist, also shared the news on social media.

He said: “YES!!! Happiest day of my life! She is perfect in every way and I will always love you baby! I will cherish you forever @kchenoweth …baby bucks!”

Chenoweth was previously engaged to  actor Marc Kudisch.

