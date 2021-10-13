Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 18:51

Coleen Rooney features in first trailer for film about her husband Wayne

Amazon’s documentary will screen in early 2022.
By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Coleen Rooney is seen saying: “I forgive him, but it wasn’t acceptable” in relation to her husband Wayne Rooney’s past behaviour in a trailer for a new documentary about the footballer.

Footage for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video project, titled Rooney, shows snippets of the former Manchester United star with his family and also features interviews with famous names from the world of football including Gary Neville and Thierry Henry.

Coleen, 35, and the England international, also 35, were childhood sweethearts and got married in a lavish ceremony in June 2008 when they were both 22.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uR5FVRNY9FU

She says in the nearly three-minute trailer: “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good.”

Coleen Rooney then later says: “I forgive him, but it wasn’t acceptable.”

The couple have four sons – Kai, Cass, Klay and Kit – and Coleen has enjoyed success as a businesswoman and author.

But their relationship has not been without problems.

Coleen Rooney is seen in the first trailer for Amazon’s Rooney documentary (Amazon)

In 2010 they released a joint statement in which they appealed for privacy following allegations about Wayne’s private life.

In 2004 Wayne responded to tabloid claims that he had been to a brothel in his home city of Liverpool by admitting he had visited massage parlours and had sex with prostitutes.

He said: “It was at a time when I was very young and immature and before I had settled down with Coleen.”

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney (Amazon/PA)

In the Rooney trailer, the football star who went on to become England’s record goalscorer – and current Derby County manager – says: “People still look at me in a different way. For me, it’s important that people remember me for who I am, rather than what I’ve done”.

Former England star David Beckham is also featured and describes Rooney as “without doubt one of the best players that this country has ever had”.

The trailer debuted at the Prime Video Presents Sport 2021 event where Amazon presented updates and announcements across its premium live sports, film and TV series.

Rooney will launch worldwide exclusively on Prime Video in early 2022.

