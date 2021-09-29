Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 09:56

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunite in New York

The actors played the lead roles of Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan in the hit series
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones has reunited with her Irish co-star Paul Mescal in New York.

Edgar-Jones, 23, posted a photo to her Instagram which showed Mescal taking a selfie while she stands behind him, looking excited.

The pair played Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan in the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

Edgar-Jones captioned the post: “kewl cats and kittens in NYC.”

The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in April 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

According to the BBC, the series drove BBC Three to its best week ever for programme requests on iPlayer, with more than 21.8 million requests in its first week.

The series was nominated for a string of awards and Mescal won the best actor prize at the TV Baftas.

