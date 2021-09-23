Notting Hill director Roger Michell dies at 65

By Alex Green and Laura Harding, PA

Director Roger Michell, whose films include Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel, has died at the age of 65.

A statement from his publicist to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.

The son of a British diplomat, Michell was born in South Africa and lived in Beirut, Damascus and Prague as a child.

Roger Michell at the premiere of My Cousin Rachel (Ian West/PA)

His theatre credits include Nina Raine’s Consent, Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming and Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, with many of his productions playing at the National Theatre.

His films include Enduring Love, Morning Glory, Persuasion, Blackbird and the forthcoming The Duke starring Dame Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Matthew Goode.