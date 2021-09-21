Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 09:53

Melanie C performs to Spice Girls hit during Dancing With The Stars debut

The singer is taking part in the 2021 series of the US show.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Melanie C danced to a Spice Girls hit as she made her debut on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer performed a cha-cha-cha to hit Wannabe as she took to the dancefloor on Dancing With The Stars.

Dressed in a red and blue sequinned outfit, she emerged from a black cab before performing the routine with partner Gleb Savchenko.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEG5R07Zzow

Before taking to the floor, she wrote on Twitter: “Oh my goodness! It’s nearly time and I can’t wait to get on that dance floor in all my glitter, and give it my absolute best!

“Thank you for all your beautiful messages of support, I hope I can do you all proud!”

The track, released in 1996 as the debut single from the Spice Girls, propelled the girl group to international stardom.

The British star, real name Melanie Chisholm, is one of 15 contestants on the current series of the show, which also features social media star Jojo Siwa as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.

The 18-year-old YouTube personality, who came out as gay in January, is teamed up with dancer Jenna Johnson.

The duo performed a quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.

Also taking part in the show is actor Brian Austin Green, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, actress Melora Hardin and social media star Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who spent two months behind bars for paying bribes to get her two daughters into university.

