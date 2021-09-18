Actress Kaya Scodelario announces baby news

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Actress Kaya Scodelario has announced she is expecting her second child.

The 29-year-old, who starred in Skins and The Maze Runner film series, shared a mirror selfie showing her bump with her 2.8 million followers.

She wrote: “I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now.

“So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired.”

She did not reveal the child’s gender.

Famous friends including Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer sent their congratulations on social media.

Emmanuel wrote: “Awwww Congratulations to you both!! you look splendid!”

Kaya Scodelario at a screening of Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scodelario, who rose to fame as Effy Stonem in E4 teen series Skins in 2007, already has a son, born in November 2016, with husband Benjamin Walker.

The couple got together in 2014 and tied the knot the following year.