Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 08:40

Gossip Girl reboot returning for second season, HBO says

The network said the teen drama had been a huge ratings success
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Gossip Girl reboot has been renewed for a second season, network HBO said.

The revived teen drama premiered earlier this year, offering a new take on the massively popular original series.

The show brought viewers a fresh group of private school teenagers trying to navigate a New York City vastly different to the one home to the original Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl reboot
The Gossip Girl reboot will return for a second season, network HBO has said (HBO Max/PA)

Announcing a second season, HBO touted the reboot as a huge ratings success for its HBO Max streaming service.

Gossip Girl enjoyed the best launch for a HBO Max original drama series this year, the network said.

The series was also a massive success in terms of social media engagement, according to HBO.

The first six episodes of the show are available now, with six more to follow.

The reboot stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Kristen Bell voiced the all-knowing Gossip Girl throughout the series’ original run from 2007-2012.

Its cast included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford.

