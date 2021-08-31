Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 09:28

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll reveals he suffered a heart attack

McCarroll left the group in acrimonious circumstances in 1995.
Keiran Southern, PA

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has revealed he has been taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The musician (50) said he was taken ill last Wednesday and brought to hospital the following day.

He tweeted: “I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X.”

Manchester-born McCarroll was one of the founding members of Oasis in 1991 and achieved huge success alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher, bassist Paul McGuigan and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

After playing drums on the group’s seminal 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe, he departed Oasis in acrimonious circumstances in 1995.

He was replaced by Alan White.

McCarroll sued Oasis for loss of earnings and accepted an out-of-court settlement in 1999.

He had been asking for millions of pounds for his work on Definitely Maybe and Some Might Say, the first single from Oasis’s second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

After McCarroll revealed his health problems, fans shared their best wishes on social media.

