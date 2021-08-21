Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 14:36

Kim Cattrall turns 65: the Sex and the City star’s style evolution

The Liverpool-born actor is known for her fabulous style.
By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Best known for playing the inimitable Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall but didn’t find fame until she was in her 40s, despite having a string of movie credits to her name.

The much-loved actor – who turns 65 on August 21 – is praised for her style on and off screen, and fans are disappointed that Cattrall won’t be reprising the role of glamorous PR guru Jones in the forthcoming reboot of the ground-breaking TV show.

As she celebrates her milestone birthday, here we look back at Cattrall’s fashion evolution…

Showbiz starlet

Kim Cattrall in 1975 film Rosebud
Kim Cattrall in 1975 film Rosebud (Alamy/PA)

Born in Liverpool in 1956, Cattrall emigrated with her family to Canada when she was three months old.

Returning to the UK aged 11, she studied acting in London before moving back to Canada and eventually to New York to begin her showbiz career.

Kim Cattrall in a scene from Police Academy
Cattrall in 1984 hit Police Academy (Alamy/PA)

Landing her first film role in 1975 thriller Rosebud, Cattrall went on to feature in a diverse range of movies and TV series throughout the 80s – most notably in Police Academy, where she rocked her trainee uniform.

TV icon

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City
As Samantha Jones in Sex and the City (Alamy/PA)

Given all the best one-liners and a fabulous wardrobe to boot, Samantha Jones was a true role of a lifetime.

Sex and the City aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, with Cattrall winning the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in 2003.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City
One of Samantha Jones’ iconic outfits (Alamy/PA)

Straight-talking, fashion-loving, 40-something PR executive Jones was all about colour and glamour.

She seemed to have a never-ending supply of daring designer dresses, luxury handbags and incredible jewellery.

Red carpet star

Kim Cattrall arrives at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Palladium in central London
On the red carpet in London in 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Taking after her SATC alter ego, Cattrall always impresses on the red carpet, often choosing form-fitting, floor-length gowns in block colours.

(Left to right) Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon arriving for the UK premiere of Sex and the City 2 at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London
With her co-stars at the Sex and the City Movie premiere in London in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Kim Cattrall arrives at the Olivier Awards 2013
Wearing a glamorous royal blue gown in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

On other occasions, the actor favours the less is more approach, opting for monochrome suits and relaxed tailoring.

Kim Cattrall attending the Edinburgh International Film Festival
Appearing at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2016 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kim Cattrall in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
In a tailored look in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

