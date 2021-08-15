Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 11:30

Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation

The singer performed at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.
Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation

By Tom Horton, PA

Olly Murs has returned to the stage after having an operation on his knee.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed he had surgery after injuring himself during a performance.

He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere – London
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

However he took to the stage again on Saturday at Newbury Racecourse.

He shared an image of himself wearing a knee brace over a pink suit.

“Stage ready,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

In 2019, Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.

More in this section

I wanted to honour the real people in the story of The Courier, says director I wanted to honour the real people in the story of The Courier, says director
BBC journalist speaks of her ‘devastation’ at being expelled from Russia BBC journalist speaks of her ‘devastation’ at being expelled from Russia
Cameron Diaz explains decision to walk away from acting Cameron Diaz explains decision to walk away from acting
Two gigs at Croke Park planned for next year

Two gigs at Croke Park planned for next year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more