YouTube rolls out its video Shorts in Ireland

YouTube has rolled out the beta version of YouTube Shorts in Ireland, the company’s new short-form video experience to create short, catchy videos from mobile phones.

While short form videos were already viewable in the platform, users in Ireland will be able to access for the first time the creation tools which include a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more.

YouTubes says users will also have the ability to sample audio not only from other Shorts but also from videos all across YouTube -- which includes billions of videos worldwide.

This means that users can give their own creative spin on the content they love to watch on YouTube. They said creators will be in control and will be able to opt out if they do not want their long form video remixed.

In addition, and timed with the product’s international expansion, they are bringing a new set of features to all existing and new markets such as:

Adding text to specific points in your video;

Automatically add captions to your Short;

Record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera;

Add clips from your phone’s gallery to add to your recordings made with the Shorts camera;

Add basic filters to colour correct your Shorts, with more effects to come in the future.

Todd Sherman, global product manager, said:“We want to make it easy and fun to create Shorts. As we continue to build Shorts alongside our creators and artists, we will be adding more features for users to try.”

He said when it comes to music, artists and creators will have a large library of songs to use in their Shorts from over 250 labels and publishers around the world, including Universal Music Group’s labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music.

They said helping people find Shorts to enjoy and creators get discovered is also a key component of the experience.

They have already introduced a row on the YouTube homepage especially for Shorts, launched a new watch experience that lets you easily swipe vertically from one video to the next, and have added a Shorts tab on mobile that makes it easier for users to watch Shorts with a single tap.

They said as of today the YouTube Shorts player has surpassed 6.5 billion daily views globally.