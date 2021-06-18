Miley Cyrus’ beauty evolution as she’s named the face of new Gucci perfume

By Prudence Wade, PA

Miley Cyrus can add ‘Gucci model’ to her already impressive resume, as she’s set to be the face of the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

The 28-year-old is currently known for her mullet and grungy, rock ‘n’ roll vibe. Her beauty looks have come a long way since she was a teenage Disney star…

The Hannah Montana years…

Cyrus performing as Hannah Montana in 2007 (Clara Molden/PA)

Cyrus first shot to fame as Hannah Montana when she was 13 years old. She played a normal girl with a secret life as a popstar – and when she transformed into Montana, she donned an iconic blonde wig with bangs.

We’re not entirely sure why her classmates didn’t realise Cyrus had the same face as Montana, but hey – that’s television for you.

Cyrus without the Hannah Montana wig in 2007 (Tori Mayo/PA)

When not in character, Cyrus was a fresh-faced teen: her brown hair was long and her make-up minimal, aside from the Noughties-favourite: frosted lipgloss.

Experimenting with her look…

Cyrus at the 2008 Grammys (Alamy/PA)

Towards the end of the Noughties, Cyrus started playing around with her look. She was rarely seen without mega extensions in her hair, dying it a darker brown…

Cyrus in 2010 (Rui Vieira/PA)

… while also going all in on black eye make-up.

Leaving Hannah Montana behind…

Cyrus at Elton John’s Oscar party in 2012 (Tony Di Maio/PA)

When Hannah Montana came to an end in 2011, Cyrus took out her extensions and opted for a more grown-up look: soft waves in her hair, and classic make-up looks including a bold red lip and big lashes.

Her rebellious stage…

At the 2012 VMAs (Doug Peters/PA)

Cyrus completely mixed up her music and her style when she released the album Bangerz in 2013, with singles including We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball.

Not only were her fashion choices more risque, Cyrus also cut her hair short and bleached it blonde…

At the 2013 VMAs (Doug Peters/PA)

… often wearing it in mini space buns on the top of her head. She was rarely seen without a bright red lip.

At the 2015 VMAs (Alamy/PA)

One of the more controversial and questionable beauty decisions she made came in 2015, when she wore dreadlocks to host the VMAs.

Hollywood glam…

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party (Alamy/PA)

When Cyrus’ music moved away from hip-hop and closer to her country roots, she went back to basics: simpler make-up, and longer hair in loose curls.

Cyrus at the Met Gala in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

After quite a hectic few years of experimental beauty, this was a very polished time for Cyrus.

A bit more rock ‘n’ roll…

Performing at Glastonbury in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)

In recent years, Cyrus’ style has evolved to be grungier and more rock ‘n’ roll. Her hair’s messier, her make-up looks darker and more smudged, and now she’s finally embraced her current look: the mullet.

After all, her father is Billy Ray Cyrus – one of the most famous champions of a ‘business at the front, party at the back’ mullet.