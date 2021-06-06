Paul Mescal scoops leading actor Bafta, hailing ‘life-changing’ impact of Normal People

Tom Horton, PA

Paul Mescal has hailed the “life-changing” impact Normal People has had on him after he was named the winner of the Bafta leading actor award.

The actor, who played Connell Waldron in the hit series, was given the prize in Sunday’s Bafta television awards.

After the ceremony, Mescal said the programme “totally changed my life and has given me an opportunity to continue doing the job that I love”.

The programme, adapted from the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, focuses on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Mescal said the programme focuses on “the normal human in society and treats their joys and traumas and tribulations with utter respect”.

“I think it struck a chord because it’s seeing two people that I feel people can relate to and seeing how they navigate life,” he added.

“It’s quite a simple premise and trusts an audience to engage and be challenged by it.”

He also credited the programme with introducing him to his “best friend in Daisy (Edgar-Jones)”, who played Marianne.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mescal said he would “love” to do another series of Normal People and “would work with Daisy again in a heartbeat”.

“Regardless of work or anything like that, I’m just excited to see her so we can see each other again. It will be great,” he said.

However, he said there is “nothing at all in the pipeline” for another series of Normal People.

Mescal, who was a guest presenter for last year’s Bafta television awards ceremony, said it has been a “weird year”.

“It kind of feels full circle, having presented here last year to be in a room with people… at the forefront of television at the moment and it was really quite special and emotional.”