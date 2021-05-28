Olivia Rodrigo smashes chart records with debut album Sour

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Olivia Rodrigo has secured double chart domination after her debut album Sour and latest single Good 4 U both landed at number one.

At 18 years and three months old, the singer, who shot to worldwide fame with the release in January of Drivers License, becomes the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve the double feat.

Rodrigo, who is from California, has also broken a bevy of other chart records this week.

Sour surpasses Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight to earn the biggest opening week for an album so far this year, racking up 51,000 chart sales.

It also secures the biggest opening week for a debut album in two years, since Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019.

The album also earns the most week-one streams for a debut album, overtaking title-holder Capaldi, notching up 45.7 million track streams over the past seven days.

Rodrigo is the first artist in six years to claim the chart double with their debut album, since Sam Smith, who claimed the accolade for their album In The Lonely Hour and single Lay Me Down in 2015.

Sam Smith (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Two more songs from Sour feature in the singles top 10 – recent single Deja Vu rises seven places to a new peak at four, while Traitor enters at number eight.

Rodrigo became an overnight superstar with the release of her smash hit Drivers License, which spent nine weeks at number one earlier this year.

The track sparked rumours of a love triangle between Rodrigo, star of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, her co-star Joshua Bassett, 20, and actress Sabrina Carpenter, 22, best known for starring in the Disney series Girl Meets World.