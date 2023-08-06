Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 16:16

Here are some music picks to get round to 

For the month of August, put these on your to-do list
Make August your month for getting to live music.

Mike McGrath Bryan

Forbidden Wizards, Stümmel & Crying Loser

  • Thursday August 10; doors 8pm
  • An Spailpín Fánach, South Main St; €11

Cork no-wave weirdos Crying Loser are about to launch debut EP ‘Oaf Milk’ - catch them alongside kosmiche-aspiring Leesiders Stümmel, and Rotterdam noiseniks Forbidden Wizards.

Rua Rí & Patrick Stefan

  • Friday August 11; doors 7pm
  • Coughlan’s, Douglas St; €13

Cóbh singer and songwriter Rua Rí has struck your writer with his blend of good-natured observation, witty wordplay and easy musical ability, informed by folk and trad. Patrick Stefan is an award-winning Irish/Dutch songwriter from Co. Clare & Dublin who released his debut album Wayfare in September 2022.

The Doom that Came to Shandon

  • Saturday August 12; doors 4pm
  • Maureen’s, Upper John St; free/registration required

Strange tales have spread from the dark heart of Cork City. Rumours of the supernatural, grim, and even the occult have made their way to whispering tongues in every nook and cranny of the real capital. What lies at the root of these murmurings? Are they simply the product of wicked imaginations, or are there truths lurking under the surface?

Asha & Wike

  • Saturday August 12; doors 7pm
  • PLUGD Records, Coal Quay; €13

Cork native Asha tries to navigate her external and internal landscapes through her work. often cutting and sticking images from a childhood spent in a town made for sleeping and in a sea made for forgetting it. Wike Schippers’ songwriting captures her inner monologue through melody, which she performs either with a cappella vocals or accompanied by piano.

Theatre Express

  • Sunday August 13; doors 4pm
  • The Roundy, Castle Street; €6

An event for new theatre writers with a “whodunnit” twist, curated by Mike Ryan and dedicated to showcasing the raw and unfiltered talent of emerging playwrights as well as curious writers from other art forms.

Sinead O'Connor was one of the all-time greats

