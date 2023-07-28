FIVE TO SEE AT INDIE 23!

King Kong Company

Friday, August 4

Tried-and-tested festival favourites return to their natural habitat on the Friday night of Indie 23 - and while the Waterford outfit’s tunes never fail to get people moving, recent excursions, including ‘The Machine’, featuring vocals from former Rubberbandit Bobby Fingers, showcase a harder edge.

Erica-Cody

Friday, August 4

A veritable renaissance woman in modern Irish music, Dublin singer-songwriter Erica-Cody has long established a polished strain in contemporary R&B, but has also been an outspoken social commentator, made strides as a social-media influencer, and even competed on Ireland’s version of reality-show staple Dancing with the Stars.

Nell Mescal

Saturday, August 5

Escaping the shadow of successful showbiz family, Kilkenny songwriter Nell Mescal has grabbed mainstream attention in her own right, including a Late Late Show appearance (pre-Tubridy-gate) back in January to promote single ‘Homesick’.

HamsandwicH

Sunday, August 6

On the road twenty years and still going, HamsandwicH are among the flagbearers for the ‘indie’ end of this year’s Indiependence festival lineup, amid a time of continued transition in audiences and genres - not that their renowned live show will be any less celebratory or energetic!

Rowan

Sunday, August 6

Having survived the ups and downs of trying to get along in the modern-day music biz, geographical separation and the post-crisis malaise, Leeside indie-folk lads Rowan have become a steady and solid presence on the local scene - and will get some well-earned spotlight on Sunday.