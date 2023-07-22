Minding Creative Minds - free 24/7 help and advice for artists and makers 

One of Joy in the Park’s main partners is the non-profit organisation Minding Creative Minds, established by artists and mental-health professionals to provide free, 24/7 advice, counselling and career resources for any artist, creator or media professional.

Overseeing the Couch Sessions area this Saturday, there’ll be an open trad session at 12pm; panels and conversations from 2pm hosted by SafeGigs’ Mary Crilly and featuring poet Stephen James Smith, comedian and broadcaster Laura O’Mahony, and others, while at 4.30pm, musician James O’Flynn tells his story of mental health issues, homelessness, addiction, and the music that helped him.

Calling the organisation’s dedicated phone line will give you immediate access to an accredited counsellor or psychotherapist (who will become the caller’s case manager) in a crisis or short-term situation.

The group's team of trained counsellors and psychotherapists can also work with callers to offer medium-term intervention and advanced counselling, as well as specialised care for long-term issues, such as trauma, and the effects of abuse.

Other services, such as practical day-to-day advice; legal, financial and consumer assistance; career guidance and life-coaching; mediation services and assistance for non-nationals and their families are also available.

The group’s app and online platforms enable a live chat function with a counsellor, 365 days a year, from 7am - 10pm daily, and offer users convenient, confidential access to helpful videos, podcasts and blogs about mental health, reducing stress, mindfulness, sleep, nutrition and more.

If you’re a creative individual, an artist or a media professional, and feel you need help, please, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Call 1800 814244; text or WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to 0873690010; and create a free online account at https://mcm.spectrum.life.