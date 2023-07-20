What's on Cork's stages this week? Romance, comedy and more...

AT Cork Arts Theatre this week, Callback Theatre is presenting Fred & Alice - Love In The Time Of OCD, by John Sheehy, on its 10th anniversary tour.

Performed by Ciarán Bermingham and Cora Fenton, it is a quirky love story about two characters who meet in a home. Fred and Alice negotiate the perils and pitfalls of life and love, together creating a fantastical world which spills over into a madcap reality when they decide to move in together.

Until Saturday at 8pm nightly, plus lunchtime performances at 1pm today and tomorrow.

Next week, at the same venue, No Desserts Theatre presents Nursey, a comedy about an overzealous young nurse from the west of Ireland who leaves her remote Mayo home to heal the sick and destitute of 1970s Dublin.

And whatever you do, don’t forget Katty Barry - Queen of the Coal Quay, also on its 10th year anniversary tour, celebrating the life of one of Cork’s most famous inhabitants (right). Written and directed by Marion Wyatt, that’s coming up from August 2 to 5, and will be a must for everyone who loves the history of Leeside.

These lunchtime and evening shows are a gift to theatregoers of our city. Booking on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Now, you will not credit this, in the midst of the summer holidays, but the Everyman and CADA are offering special price early bird dates and tickets for the Christmas panto! Only until Thursday, July 27, though, when their full schedule of performances goes on sale.

This year it will be Beauty And The Beast, complete with talking teapots, carolling candlesticks, and cunning clocks, Book now for the bargains.

In the meantime, tomorrow night (Friday), Ár Scéal presents Prom Queen: The Movement (in Concert), a youth project based out of Killarney, at the Everyman.

Written and co-directed by Killarney Community College pupil, Sinéad Greene, 15, and produced and co-directed by Rachel Griffin, 18, the project aims to raise awareness of the importance of mental health amongst young people.

Themes include issues such as bullying, domestic abuse and LGBTQ+ representation, but the show is a witty approach to the daunting questions of modern society, with a catchy soundtrack.

Age recommendation: 12+, and there is a warning of strong language, on-stage smoke effects, strobe lighting, loud music and effects, 7pm start.

See https://everymancork.com/

This Saturday, you can join the Live Wild Podcast, hosted by Hilary Rose, in conversation with the cast of The Young Offenders, for one night only.

It offers a chance to look behind the curtain of the multi-award winning TV series and movie that gave birth to some of the nation’s favourite TV moments and characters. 8pm start.

Booking on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

Since its first performance in 2009, the West Cork Fit-up Theatre Festival has become a part of our cultural calendar. This year is its most ambitious yet because, as well as touring four productions to nine different venues, including Ballydehob, Kilcrohane, Timoleague, Glengarriffe, Drimoleague plus the islands of Sherkin, Heir, Bere and Whiddy, there will be no fewer than five productions at the Festival Tent in Ballydehob itself.

Info on venues and shows on http://www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com/venues/, but tonight and tomorrow you can see Every Brilliant Thing in Ballydehob, followed by Oh Brother, also on Friday, and Saturday.