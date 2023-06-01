Opera classic, and tribute acts galore on Cork's stages

IRISH National Opera’s stunning production of Cosi Fan Tutte opened last night at the Opera House, but if you weren’t able to get a ticket, try for tomorrow night, Friday, June 2, when they have arranged a second performance.

Our own Majella Cullagh sings Despina, a character that, she says, suits her perfectly, being confident, sassy and energetic.

“I get to pull the strings, manipulate the cross-plots, and also disguise my voice from time to time, which is great fun,” she said.

On Saturday, it’s another kind of music at the venue, with Cash Returns, the multi-award-winning tribute act back by popular demand with all those great songs from both Johnny himself and June Carter.

Speaking of great songs, that’s followed on Sunday, June 4, by The Simon and Garfunkel Story. After sold-out performances in London’s West End, a worldwide tour, and standing ovations at every performance, this iconic show is sensational must-see.

It uses huge projection photos and original film footage, as well as a full live band performing all those much-loved hits.

A nostalgic evening is promised, as you remember where you were when you first heard Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Homeward Bound, The Sound of Silence…

A change of genre on Wednesday and Thursday next, June 7 and 8, when Bolt Productions present 12 Angry Men. Made famous by the 1957 film starring Henry Fonda, this viscerally gripping drama sees a boy’s life tremble in the balance as a jury composed of widely differing views and opinions argue over his guilt or innocence.

And here is something you need to know of right away - Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance is coming to the Opera House from Wednesday, August 9 to Sunday, August 13 and tickets are on sale now! It marks 25 years of worldwide success for a show people told Flatley could never be done.

Booking for all Opera House events on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Abigail’s Party, presented by London Classic Theatre at the Everyman, is a delightfully sharp black comedy and landmark of 20th century theatre.

Directed by Michael Cabot, it runs until Friday at 8pm.

On Saturday, Cork’s Choral Con Fusion Choir perform The 3 Years Late Show - a feast of music to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, albeit belated (thanks, Covid!).

Then, Wednesday, June 7 brings The Magic of Motown, with all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in a live concert spectacular.

Celebrate Queen at the Everyman.

Next Thursday, June 8, Radio Ga Ga promises a night like no other in the ultimate celebration of one of the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage - Queen.

Two magical hours playing all your favourite hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want to Break Free, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, and of course Bohemian Rhapsody.

And a complete change of style on Friday and Saturday when Pat Kinevane performs King, the story of Luther, a man from Cork named in honour of his Granny Bee Baw’s hero, Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Luther only leaves his apartment for essential journeys, and to perform as an Elvis impersonator.

The play explores prejudice, privilege and resilience, as he struggles to live life to the full. Both poignant and compelling.

Booking for these and all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Currently, at the Cork Arts Theatre, Oh Brother, by Callum Maxwell, is a witty but thought-provoking story of two boys, each of whom has always wanted a brother, and who have to juggle the dream with the reality when at last they meet. Shades of Blood Brothers here, we think.

Until Friday at 8pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com for all bookings at the venue.