Watch: Cork band I Dreamed I Dream play a live lunchtime gig in Limerick

This parish has been vocal in its support for emerging Leeside outfit I Dreamed I Dream, and with good reason.

Bringing an eclectic selection of musical and cultural influences, from shoegaze, to folk, to sixties girl-groups, through a distinctly Corkonian filter, they've made serious inroads in Ireland's live scene in their first year together - including support slots for the likes of the Frank and Walters and M(h)aol.

On Friday March 31, the four-piece decamped to Limerick to play at one of the local music community's BYOL sessions - a lunchtime gig that's proven to be a favourite among music-hungry workers in the Treaty City.

While the band are currently working on a debut studio release, footage from the gig, recorded at 1314 Cecil Street, marks the band's first formally-released recordings - streaming below.

Opening salvo 'Lucy Goosey' sets a pensive alt-rock tone before live favourite 'Sonic Youthy' ups the noise-rock stakes - while 'Apparition' and 'I Play the Bass' see them head into alternately moody, swirling and minimalist territory.

The sessions are a collaboration between invited artists, Limerick-based media company Piquant, and irrepressible DIY promoter Jack Brolly, a Millstreet man and co-founder of the city's Féile na Gréine festival - the latter two of whom were also part of the 'Out of Place' documentary, which came in for critical praise for documenting Limerick's independent music scene amid the restrictions of the covid crisis.

This edition of the BYOL sessions was recorded as part of the GASP! digital media convention, which happened in Limerick on March 30th and 31st.

I Dreamed I Dream are: Niamh Hayes (synths), Claire Aherne (bass/vox), Elle Kelleher (guitar/vox), Julie Landers (drums/vox). For more on the band, check out their Instagram.