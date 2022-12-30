A trio of Cork musicians have turned Irish language poetry into more adventurous sounding songs 

“I was always interested in the Irish language,” says Bow. “I wouldn’t have known any of the poets that translated those works for me for Sean Nova. It was really just picking up the phone. I was a stranger to them and they all responded really well. I remember being really chuffed that Máire Mhac an tSaoi was really excited about it. She loved the idea.
“He had a very particular vision,” says Bow, who believes that Rosenstock feels that “a lot of the Irish language songs and material and poetry for kids in primary school were not interesting enough for the older kid. And he could really see that the older kid likes the material to be maybe a bit darker to grab their attention.”